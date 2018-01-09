Jasper Co. authorities searching for missing teen

Jasper County authorities are searching for a missing teenager. Audrease Jackson, 17, was last seen by her parents at a residence in the Claiborne community Sunday morning.

She was wearing a purple robe and black converse tennis shoes. She is 5'-5" and weighs about 230 pounds. Officials said she is on medication, but it is not known if she has it with her.

If you have any information about Audrease's whereabouts, call the Jasper County Sheriff's Department at 601-764-2588.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.