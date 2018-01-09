Hattiesburg police investigating attempted armed robbery

Hattiesburg police are investigating a weekend armed robbery attempt.

Police responded to the incident in the 20 block of Campbell Scenic Dr. on Sunday around 9 p.m., according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers-Mitchell.

“Officers met with a male subject who stated he made a delivery, and while he was leaving, he was approached by two black males, one bearing a black handgun,” said Myers-Mitchell. “The male with the handgun pointed it at him and asked him for his money.”

Myers-Mitchell said the victim then saw another pair of men approaching him, and he started yelling. The suspects then fled the area toward the center of Boardwalk Apartments.

Police have no suspects in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

