WATCH: MS Gov. Phil Bryant to deliver State of the State address

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant is preparing to discuss his legislative plans for 2018 on Tuesday afternoon.

During Bryant's 2017 speech, he urged legislators that they should consider the creation of a state lottery.

This could be one of the issues addressed as Mississippi is one of six states without a lottery. Mississippi lawmakers are seeking new sources of state revenue, and a state lottery could be one of them.

Governor Bryant will deliver this speech today at 5 p.m at the Capitol.

