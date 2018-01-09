WATCH: MS Gov. Phil Bryant to deliver State of the State address - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

WATCH: MS Gov. Phil Bryant to deliver State of the State address

By Jayson Burnett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Governor Phil Bryant. Photo Credit: AP Governor Phil Bryant. Photo Credit: AP
JACKSON, MS (WDAM) -

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant is preparing to discuss his legislative plans for 2018 on Tuesday afternoon. 

During Bryant's 2017 speech, he urged legislators that they should consider the creation of a state lottery.

This could be one of the issues addressed as Mississippi is one of six states without a lottery. Mississippi lawmakers are seeking new sources of state revenue, and a state lottery could be one of them.

Governor Bryant will deliver this speech today at 5 p.m at the Capitol.

WDAM will be streaming this event live on our website and mobile app. 

Be sure to download the WDAM news app for both android and apple devices.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Coney Island Cafe closed while owner battles rare form of cancer

    Coney Island Cafe closed while owner battles rare form of cancer

  • 2 charged in connection to La Fiesta shooting

    2 charged in connection to La Fiesta shooting

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:08 AM EST2018-01-10 05:08:18 GMT
    Kedarrius Pugh, 24,  was also arrested Tuesday evening and charged with hindering prosecution. (Photo source: Forrest County Jail)Kedarrius Pugh, 24,  was also arrested Tuesday evening and charged with hindering prosecution. (Photo source: Forrest County Jail)

    A pair of Ellisville men are behind bars and charged in connection to a shooting that injured six people at La Fiesta Brava in Hattiesburg.  Ferlandus Stewart, 24, was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with one count of hindering prosecution and possession of a controlled substance.  Kedarrius Pugh, 24,  was also arrested Tuesday evening and charged with hindering prosecution.  The two were arrested in Ellisville, according to Hattiesburg police official...

    More >>

    A pair of Ellisville men are behind bars and charged in connection to a shooting that injured six people at La Fiesta Brava in Hattiesburg.  Ferlandus Stewart, 24, was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with one count of hindering prosecution and possession of a controlled substance.  Kedarrius Pugh, 24,  was also arrested Tuesday evening and charged with hindering prosecution.  The two were arrested in Ellisville, according to Hattiesburg police official...

    More >>

  • Coney Island Cafe closed while owner battles rare form of cancer

    Coney Island Cafe closed while owner battles rare form of cancer

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 11:12 PM EST2018-01-10 04:12:11 GMT
    Coney Island Cafe in Hattiesburg; Photo Source: Coney Island Cafe Facebook PageConey Island Cafe in Hattiesburg; Photo Source: Coney Island Cafe Facebook Page

    The Conney Island cafe in Hattiesburg closed down its services indefinitely due to unforeseen emergency circumstances. 

    More >>

    The Conney Island cafe in Hattiesburg closed down its services indefinitely due to unforeseen emergency circumstances. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly