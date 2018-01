Former USM baseball coach Hill Denson named to ABCA Hall of Fame

Longtime Southern Miss baseball coach Hill Denson was named to the ABCA Hall of Fame on Friday. Courtesy: WDAM

Former Southern Miss baseball coach Hill Denson was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Friday.

Denson coached the Golden Eagles from 1984-1997, winning 468 games and helping USM to two NCAA tournaments.

The Bay Springs native has spent the past 17 seasons as head baseball coach of Belhaven University, leading the Blazers to their first NAIA World Series berth in 2010.

A former basketball player at Jones County Junior College (1962-64) and baseball player at Southern Miss (1964-66), Denson’s induction in Indianapolis was witnessed by current USM baseball coach Scott Berry.

"[It was] really neat because that is the highest honor, our profession, that you can get,” Berry said. “He deserves it. You look at Southern Miss baseball, when I think of Southern Miss baseball I think of coach Denson. He's the one that built this stadium, he's the one that had the vision…He really built that tradition here. To see Hill honored like it was this weekend in Indianapolis, it was a neat thing."

