Hattiesburg police searching for forgery suspect

The suspect is accused of cashing a forged check. (Photo source: HPD)

Hattiesburg police need help locating a forgery suspect.

The woman is accused of cashing a forged check at First Southern Bank at 5248 Old Highway 11 on Dec. 20, 2017.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Dept.'s detective division at 601-545-4971.

