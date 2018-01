Ambulance destroyed by fire in Jones County

The ASAP Ambulance Service vehicle was traveling eastbound on US Highway 84 East when it experienced catastrophic mechanical failure and caught fire near the intersection of Gaitlin Jordan Road just after 3 p.m. (Photo source: Facebook)

A fire destroyed an ambulance in Jones County on Monday afternoon.

The ASAP Ambulance Service vehicle was traveling eastbound on US Highway 84 East when it experienced catastrophic mechanical failure and caught fire near the intersection of Gaitlin Jordan Road just after 3 p.m., according to a Jones County Fire Council press release.

Firefighters from M&M Fire & Rescue suppressed the flame with the assistance of members of Powers Fire & Rescue.

Both eastbound lanes were closed while the fire was being suppressed. One lane was reopened while vehicle recovery operations were completed.

There were no injuries reported, according to the release.

