Hattiesburg mayor addresses shooting violence

Hattiesburg are looking for this person of interest in the La Fiesta shooting. (Photo source: WDAM)

Six people were injured in the shooting Friday, Jan. 5 around 11:45 p.m. inside La Fiesta Brava and no arrests have been made in the case. (Photo source: WDAM)

“If a place cannot ensure the basic safety of the people who come there, the city is going to step in try to do it for them." (Photo source: Toby Barker Facebook)

The mayor of the Hattiesburg spoke out against violence after six people were injured in a Friday night shooting at La Fiesta Brava,

Six people were injured in the shooting Friday, Jan. 5 around 11:45 p.m. inside La Fiesta Brava and no arrests have been made in the case. Since January 2017, there have been 15 incidents reported at La Fiesta Brava, including four assaults since October.

“We want our resident to know that violent crime will not be tolerated in this city,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “Whether it’s an apartment complex or a restaurant, those who come into our town and perpetuate violence and threaten our resident’s quality of life, will not be tolerated.”

Barker said one key thing is residents must pitch in when it comes to helping keep the city safe.

“Our residents have a role in that too, when they see something, we want them to say something,” Barker said. “We’re going to lean on our restaurants and our bars and all of our entertainment venues to make sure that they have an atmosphere that is safe for their patrons to come and participate in.”

Barker said he knows that the city has had issues in the past with the restaurant’s nightlife.

“We know that we have had issues with La Fiesta Brava, we know the incidents that have been there over the last year," Barker said. "We met with the leadership there on Saturday, Chief Parker and Captain McLemore, and myself, and we expressed our dissatisfaction with the way things are right now."

Barker said they agreed to make some changes after that discussion.

“To their credit, the owner has vowed to make some changes, and we’re going to give them a limited opportunity to do that,” said Barker.

He said when places in the Hub City don’t follow the law, the city will step in.

“If a place cannot ensure the basic safety of the people who come there, the city is going to step in try to do it for them,” Barker said. “We want our entertainment night spots to police themselves, to make sure they are following the laws, when they don’t, the city’s going to step in and ensure that our citizens are protected.”

Hattiesburg Police released security camera footage of a person of interest in the shooting, and are asking for help from the public in identifying him.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.