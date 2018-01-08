Hattiesburg mayor addresses shooting violence

Hattiesburg police have responded to a shooting at a Hattiesburg bar and restaurant. Five people were shot near La Fiesta Bra on Highway 49. All victims have been transported to Forrest General. Ryan Moore WDAM Hattiesburg police and Forrest County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene and have much of the surrounding street blocked off. This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates. Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.More >>
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant is preparing to discuss his legislative plans for 2018 on Tuesday evening.More >>
A family living on Tower Rd. in Moselle says someone is targeting dogs after two pets were shot over the past couple of weeks.More >>
Horn Lake Police Department shot and killed a robbery suspect after he opened fire on them.More >>
