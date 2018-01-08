MS ACLU calls for statewide policy for police body-worn cameras

The report, released Monday, detailed a lack of uniformity across state agencies and policies that lack basic privacy safeguards and bare-minimum accountability provisions. (Photo source: ACLU of Mississippi)

The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi released a detailed analysis of 65 Mississippi law enforcement agencies' use of body-worn cameras and called for a statewide policy to standardize the use of cameras after discrepancies were found.

The report, released Monday, detailed a lack of uniformity across state agencies and policies that lack basic privacy safeguards and bare-minimum accountability provisions. Also, no policy explicitly provides that video from officer-involved shootings be released to the public, according to the report.

“For body cameras to promote trust between police and the community, police must use them in a way that carefully balances interests in police accountability, government transparency and privacy," said Blake Feldman, ACLU of MS Criminal Justice Reform Advocacy Coordinator, and primary researcher and author of the report. "In the policies we analyzed, we found inconsistent implementation guidance, a lack of privacy safeguards, and bare minimum accountability provisions."

According to the report, of the 65 agencies reviewed, zero require individuals to be notified that they are being recorded, less than 20 percent require officers to deactivate the camera in a private home if requested by the resident, no policies provide protection for victims of domestic violence and most allow the use of cameras in school settings.

“Used properly, body-worn video cameras can help deter police misconduct and uses of force, provide evidence to hold officers accountable when misconduct does occur as well as exonerate wrongly accused officers, and help the public understand how police operate," said Jennifer Riley Collins, ACLU of Mississippi Executive Director. "The lack of uniformity across the state makes it clear that the state must establish certain minimum criteria for policies governing the use of BWCs by agencies choosing to deploy them."

The ACLU provided a model policy in the report for balancing police accountability and privacy protection.

You can view the full report below or view the specific policies of agencies reviewed in the report here.