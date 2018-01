No injuries reported in weekend shootout in Lamar Co.

Lamar County authorities are investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend.

According to Sheriff Danny Rigel, the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 70 block of Cameron Rd.

“A man came home, and somebody that he knew came in the house and pulled a gun on him,” said Rigel. “They exchanged gunfire, and the subject ran out of the house as they were both still firing.”

No injuries were reported.

Rigel said the investigation is ongoing, and deputies are waiting on formal charges to be filed.

Rigel added the shooting was not random and that the suspect and the victim knew one another. He said the shooting was related to a previous argument.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

