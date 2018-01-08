Former Marion County chief deputy indicted

The mayor of the Hattiesburg spoke out against violence after six people were injured in a Friday night shooting at La Fiesta Brava, Six people were injured in the shooting Friday, Jan. 5 around 11:45 p.m. inside La Fiesta Brava and no arrests have been made in the case. Since January 2017, there have been 15 incidents reported at La Fiesta Brava, including four assaults since October. “We want our resident to know that violent crime will not be ...More >>
The Christmas lights could be off for good after criminals targeted a popular holiday display in Lamar County.More >>
Hattiesburg police have responded to a shooting at a Hattiesburg bar and restaurant. Five people were shot near La Fiesta Bra on Highway 49. All victims have been transported to Forrest General. Ryan Moore WDAM Hattiesburg police and Forrest County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene and have much of the surrounding street blocked off. This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates. Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.More >>
Horn Lake Police Department shot and killed a robbery suspect after he opened fire on them.More >>
