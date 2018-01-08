Former Marion County chief deputy indicted

The former Chief Deputy of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department is now facing a multi-count indictment.

Jeff Broom, 47, was indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury on a four-count indictment for obtaining possession of a prescription by misrepresentation and tampering with evidence. Both are felony charges. Broom is also facing two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

According to the indictment, these crimes were committed in September 2016 while Broom was serving as Chief Deputy at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

Broom resigned from the department on Sept. 23, 2016 during an internal investigation with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Broom was hired by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in December 2016, according to the departments website.

According to a press release issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Broom has been placed on administrative leave with pay, and the department is conducting its own internal investigation.

Broom turned himself in to Marion County authorities, was booked into the Marion-Walthall Regional Correctional Facility, and later posted a $9,000 bond.

