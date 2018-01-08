Former Marion County chief deputy indicted - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Former Marion County chief deputy indicted

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
Jeff Broom (Photo source: Marion County Sheriff's Department) Jeff Broom (Photo source: Marion County Sheriff's Department)
MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The former Chief Deputy of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department is now facing a multi-count indictment.

Jeff Broom, 47, was indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury on a four-count indictment for obtaining possession of a prescription by misrepresentation and tampering with evidence. Both are felony charges. Broom is also facing two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

According to the indictment, these crimes were committed in September 2016 while Broom was serving as Chief Deputy at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

Broom resigned from the department on Sept. 23, 2016 during an internal investigation with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Broom was hired by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in December 2016, according to the departments website.

According to a press release issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Broom has been placed on administrative leave with pay, and the department is conducting its own internal investigation.

Broom turned himself in to Marion County authorities, was booked into the Marion-Walthall Regional Correctional Facility, and later posted a $9,000 bond.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Hattiesburg mayor addresses shooting violence

    Hattiesburg mayor addresses shooting violence

    Monday, January 8 2018 7:03 PM EST2018-01-09 00:03:34 GMT
    “If a place cannot ensure the basic safety of the people who come there, the city is going to step in try to do it for them." (Photo source: Toby Barker Facebook)“If a place cannot ensure the basic safety of the people who come there, the city is going to step in try to do it for them." (Photo source: Toby Barker Facebook)

    The mayor of the Hattiesburg spoke out against violence after six people were injured in a Friday night shooting at La Fiesta Brava, Six people were injured in the shooting Friday, Jan. 5  around 11:45 p.m. inside La Fiesta Brava and no arrests have been made in the case. Since January 2017, there have been 15 incidents reported at La Fiesta Brava, including four assaults since October. “We want our resident to know that violent crime will not be ...

    More >>

    The mayor of the Hattiesburg spoke out against violence after six people were injured in a Friday night shooting at La Fiesta Brava, Six people were injured in the shooting Friday, Jan. 5  around 11:45 p.m. inside La Fiesta Brava and no arrests have been made in the case. Since January 2017, there have been 15 incidents reported at La Fiesta Brava, including four assaults since October. “We want our resident to know that violent crime will not be ...

    More >>

  • Thieves target 'Lewis Lights,' future looks dim for Purvis holiday display

    Thieves target 'Lewis Lights,' future looks dim for Purvis holiday display

    Monday, January 8 2018 6:54 PM EST2018-01-08 23:54:03 GMT

    The Christmas lights could be off for good after criminals targeted a popular holiday display in Lamar County. 

    More >>

    The Christmas lights could be off for good after criminals targeted a popular holiday display in Lamar County. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    6 people shot behind Hattiesburg bar, suspect sought

    6 people shot behind Hattiesburg bar, suspect sought

    Monday, January 8 2018 6:13 PM EST2018-01-08 23:13:40 GMT
    Four people were shot at a Hattiesburg bar. (Photo source: WDAM)Four people were shot at a Hattiesburg bar. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Hattiesburg police have responded to a shooting at a Hattiesburg bar and restaurant. Five people were shot near La Fiesta Bra on Highway 49. All victims have been transported to Forrest General.  Ryan Moore WDAM Hattiesburg police and Forrest County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene and have much of the surrounding street blocked off. This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates.   Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    Hattiesburg police have responded to a shooting at a Hattiesburg bar and restaurant. Five people were shot near La Fiesta Bra on Highway 49. All victims have been transported to Forrest General.  Ryan Moore WDAM Hattiesburg police and Forrest County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene and have much of the surrounding street blocked off. This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates.   Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly