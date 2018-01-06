Witness speaks out on Hattiesburg shooting

A Hattiesburg woman claims to have seen the aftermath of Friday night’s shooting on the 6100 block of Hwy 49 in Hattiesburg that resulted in 6 people injured.

Christina McClelland, 20, who lives across from La Fiesta Brava says she’s tired of the violence in her neighborhood.

Gun fire erupted at approximately 11:48 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, shots were fired from a fleeing vehicle and an officer exchanged gunfire, but no injuries were sustained, according to the City of Hattiesburg.

McClelland says when she heard the first round of gunshots, she thought they were fireworks. It wasn’t until she heard the second round that she knew different.

“When I was on the front porch and heard the second round of gunshots, I hit the ground,” says McClelland.

The six-people injured sustained not life-threatening injuries. One person with a gunshot wound ran to Glory Bound Gyro Co. and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Four of the six injured are from Laurel, Ellisville and Waynesboro.

McClelland says when the second round of shots happened, she said people started to scatter in the parking lot behind La Fiesta rushing to get to safety.

“I saw one guy throw his girlfriend over his shoulder and throw her in a car,” says McClelland. “About 5 or 10 minutes later, all the police showed up.

McClelland says she’s familiar with gunshots in her area. She says she’s lived in her home for almost 7 months and can name 4 other instances of gunfire.

“Most of the times when we hear gunshots, it’s just someone showing off,” says McClelland. “Once we found out that someone actually got hurt and all the ambulances and cops started showing up, it was very scary.”

She says gunshots aren’t the only thing she’s had to deal with since moving into her home.

“There’s always some type of fight happening over here. People are always walking up and down these streets. I even got robbed in our driveway one night after one of these little parties.”

She’s says when there are parties, people often park in her yard. McClelland’s family says they’ve tried reaching out to La Fiesta and even tried reaching out to the city of Hattiesburg but have yet to see any improvement.

“I get it. It’s a college town. People are here to experience new things, but there has to be a safer way for them to enjoy that type of environment.”

Police have not named any suspects in the shooting, and it is not clear if any of the injured are suspects.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting should call HPD at 601-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.