HCC adding exhibits at Hattiesburg Zoo, military museum in 2018

Construction of the Hattiesburg Zoo's newest exhibit, the "Wallaby Walk Through," should be finished in a couple of months. Photo credit WDAM.

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission will be busy in 2018, adding new exhibits to museums and continuing restoration work at the Old Eureka School.

Among the work being done is turning the foundation of an old cotton warehouse across the street from the African-American Military History Museum into a military vehicle park.

The commission also plans to move the home of the late, famed Hattiesburg philanthropist Oseola McCarty from its current location on Miller Street to a lot on East 6th Street, next to the African-American Military History Museum. The commission bought McCarty's home last year.

Meanwhile, interior restoration is almost complete at the Old Eureka School on East 6th Street. It will also become a museum, focusing on Hattiesburg's contribution to civil rights in Mississippi.

Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, said the interior work should be done by the end of February. He said work to design and install exhibits could take about another two years.

2018 will also be a busy time at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Work is nearly finished on a new exhibit called the "Wallaby Walk Through." Taylor said it should be wrapped up in a couple of months.

He said the African hoof stock barn will be expanded and a new holding area will be built for the zoo's cervals.

He also said work will begin this year on a new giraffe exhibit, which will be linked to the African Veldt exhibit.

And he said later this month, the zoo will take a major step toward accreditation when it receives a visit from a representative with the Association for Zoos and Aquariums.

Taylor is confident the zoo can achieve accreditation in about 1 1/2 years.

