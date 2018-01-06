One dead in Lamar County crash - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

One dead in Lamar County crash

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

One person was killed and another was injured following a two-car crash in Lamar County Saturday afternoon.  

The accident occurred on Highway 44, near Doc Gore Road around noon. 

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old woman from Richton died when her Ford sedan collided with a Nissan Titan. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.  

The name of the victim has not been released at this time. 

