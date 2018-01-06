Hattiesburg Fire Department searching for new recruits

The Hattiesburg Fire Department are currently taking applications for the 2018 year.

Applications will be required to complete a physical ability exam on Feb. 3rd, and a Civil Service Exam on Feb. 10th.

The following qualifications are required of applicants:

- 18 years of age or older

- United States Citizen

- High School Graduate or GED

- Valid Drivers License

- Registered Voter

- Reside within 10 miles of Hattiesburg

Residents can apply at the Hattiesburg City in the Human Resources Department on the 3rd floor from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The last day to register is Jan. 26th.

For more information, please contact the city of Hattiesburg at (601)-545-4571.