6 people shot at Hattiesburg bar

6 people shot at Hattiesburg bar

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Four people were shot at a Hattiesburg bar. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg police responded to a shooting at a Hattiesburg bar and restaurant.

Six people were shot behind La Fiesta Brava on Highway 49, according to Hattiesburg police. That number may change as police continue to investigate. 

At least one Hattiesburg police officer returned fire in the parking lot. No police were injured. 

No report of suspects in custody, and police have not determined if any of the injured are suspects. 

Hattiesburg police and Forrest County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene and have much of the surrounding street blocked off.

This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates.  

