6 people shot at Hattiesburg bar

Four people were shot at a Hattiesburg bar. (Photo source: WDAM)

Hattiesburg police responded to a shooting at a Hattiesburg bar and restaurant.

Six people were shot behind La Fiesta Brava on Highway 49, according to Hattiesburg police. That number may change as police continue to investigate.

At least one Hattiesburg police officer returned fire in the parking lot. No police were injured.

No report of suspects in custody, and police have not determined if any of the injured are suspects.

Hattiesburg police and Forrest County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene and have much of the surrounding street blocked off.

Ambulance arriving to tend to one of the victims involved in the shooting. pic.twitter.com/BnnKg29uvG — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) January 6, 2018

One victim ran from La Fiesta Brava, headed next door to Glory Bound, he was taken from there by paramedics. pic.twitter.com/czCorn9Fm1 — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) January 6, 2018

