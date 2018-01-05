Mississippi at bottom of HSUS 2017 humane state rankings

Mississippi is ranked at the bottom of another list, this time for being humane to animals.

The Humane Society of the United States' Humane State rankings for 2017 has the Magnolia State at number 50, following North and South Dakota.

California is listed as the most humane state, followed by Oregon and Massachusetts.

The list is based on a number of animal welfare policies, including laws against animal fighting and providing incentives for spay and neuter programs.

The staff and management at Southern Pines Animal Shelter said they're disappointed in the rankings, but hopeful that the state is making progress.

"When we see a ranking like that, we know we still have a long way to go, but we can also see where we've come from and that we are starting to take those steps," said Ginny Sims, shelter manager. "Everyday, there's more and more people who call who want to get involved, they want to volunteer, they want to foster, they want to know what to do if they see an act of cruelty or neglect out in their community."

You can view the full 2017 rankings from the Humane Society below:

