Mississippi at bottom of HSUS 2017 humane state rankings - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mississippi at bottom of HSUS 2017 humane state rankings

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
Photo Credit WDAM Photo Credit WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Mississippi is ranked at the bottom of another list, this time for being humane to animals.

The Humane Society of the United States' Humane State rankings for 2017 has the Magnolia State at number 50, following North and South Dakota. 

California is listed as the most humane state, followed by Oregon and Massachusetts. 

The list is based on a number of animal welfare policies, including laws against animal fighting and providing incentives for spay and neuter programs.

The staff and management at Southern Pines Animal Shelter said they're disappointed in the rankings, but hopeful that the state is making progress. 

"When we see a ranking like that, we know we still have a long way to go, but we can also see where we've come from and that we are starting to take those steps," said Ginny Sims, shelter manager. "Everyday, there's more and more people who call who want to get involved, they want to volunteer, they want to foster, they want to know what to do if they see an act of cruelty or neglect out in their community."

You can view the full 2017 rankings from the Humane Society below:

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.  

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • BREAKING

    6 people shot at Hattiesburg bar

    6 people shot at Hattiesburg bar

    Saturday, January 6 2018 2:43 AM EST2018-01-06 07:43:52 GMT
    Four people were shot at a Hattiesburg bar. (Photo source: WDAM)Four people were shot at a Hattiesburg bar. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Hattiesburg police have responded to a shooting at a Hattiesburg bar and restaurant. Five people were shot near La Fiesta Bra on Highway 49. All victims have been transported to Forrest General.  Ryan Moore WDAM Hattiesburg police and Forrest County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene and have much of the surrounding street blocked off. This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates.   Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    Hattiesburg police have responded to a shooting at a Hattiesburg bar and restaurant. Five people were shot near La Fiesta Bra on Highway 49. All victims have been transported to Forrest General.  Ryan Moore WDAM Hattiesburg police and Forrest County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene and have much of the surrounding street blocked off. This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates.   Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • MS city rehires 52 employees, allowing city services to resume

    MS city rehires 52 employees, allowing city services to resume

    Friday, January 5 2018 10:55 PM EST2018-01-06 03:55:38 GMT
    During a special meeting Friday, the board of aldermen and Mayor Richard Johnson agreed to rehire 52 city employees. (Photo source: WDAM)During a special meeting Friday, the board of aldermen and Mayor Richard Johnson agreed to rehire 52 city employees. (Photo source: WDAM)

    It appears the hiring dispute that shut down city services in Waynesboro has come to an end.

    More >>

    It appears the hiring dispute that shut down city services in Waynesboro has come to an end.

    More >>

  • 'Hunter's Harvest' helps feed Mississippi communities

    'Hunter's Harvest' helps feed Mississippi communities

    •   
Powered by Frankly