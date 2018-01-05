National wireless network established to help first responders - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

National wireless network established to help first responders

Radio Access Network will help first responder agencies to better communicate with the use of a wireless broadband network. (Photo source: FirstNet.gov) Radio Access Network will help first responder agencies to better communicate with the use of a wireless broadband network. (Photo source: FirstNet.gov)
COLLINS, MS (WDAM) -

The First Responder Network Authority, better known as First Net, has now completed a wireless broadband network for first responders.

It part of a national program called the Radio Access Network that will help first responder agencies to better communicate with the use of modern technology.

“It’s going to be able to allow public safety responders and all assets of Public Safety to better serve the communities in which we respond," said Collins Fire Chief Jon Pope. “The thing is we all work together, Public Safety as a whole is all one team, all one unit. We are there for one common goal and that’s to serve and protect the public."

Governors were given a 90-day period to opt-in or opt-out of the proposed RAN, and all 50 states and two U.S. territories accepted the plan. 

“I think it’s going to be able to allow us to better respond, for instance, on the fire service side, the EMS side," Pope said. "I think it’s going to be a great tool for law enforcement to be able to have access to data that can help them to investigate crimes more quickly, and be able to apprehend suspects. Being able to share that data that it’s going to be a great asset."

For more information on RAN, visit firstnet.gov.

