Jackson State closed Monday, Tuesday due to water problems - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jackson State closed Monday, Tuesday due to water problems

Jackson State closed Monday and Tuesday due to water pressure issues. (Photo source: WDAM archive) Jackson State closed Monday and Tuesday due to water pressure issues. (Photo source: WDAM archive)
JACKSON, MS (WDAM) -

Jackson State University will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 8-9, due to continuing water-pressure issues resulting from inclement weather. 

The campus is scheduled to resume normal operations on Wednesday, Jan. 10., according to a JSU press release. Students can move in at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. Previously, move-in was scheduled for today. 

Classes will begin on on the following Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Essential staff will report to campus, including public safety, facilities, housing, food service and those deemed necessary to process the next payroll. 

Those currently on campus are urged to observe boil-water advisories and conserve water. 

For further updates, visit our social media sites and website at www.jsums.edu.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

