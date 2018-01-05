Two suspects arrested for drugs, outstanding warrant in Forrest - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Two suspects arrested for drugs, outstanding warrant in Forrest County

Shawn Lewis charged with resisting arrest and drug charges. (Photo source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office) Shawn Lewis charged with resisting arrest and drug charges. (Photo source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
William Johnson. Arrested on outstanding warrant. (Photo source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office) William Johnson. Arrested on outstanding warrant. (Photo source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
Drugs apprehended from suspect. (Photo source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office) Drugs apprehended from suspect. (Photo source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Forrest County Sheriff's deputies arrested two suspects Thursday after receiving multiple reports about two suspicious people on private property.

Deputies located two men on McPhail Road in the Eatonville community, and both suspects fled on foot when approached, according to John Tryner of the Forrest County Sheriff's Office.  Shawn Lewis, 49, and William Johnson, 42, were arrested after the chase. 

Lewis was charged with resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Johnson was arrested on an outstanding warrant. 

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

    6 people shot at Hattiesburg bar

    Saturday, January 6 2018 2:43 AM EST2018-01-06 07:43:52 GMT
    Four people were shot at a Hattiesburg bar. (Photo source: WDAM)Four people were shot at a Hattiesburg bar. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Hattiesburg police have responded to a shooting at a Hattiesburg bar and restaurant. Five people were shot near La Fiesta Bra on Highway 49. All victims have been transported to Forrest General.  Ryan Moore WDAM Hattiesburg police and Forrest County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene and have much of the surrounding street blocked off. This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates.   Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

  • MS city rehires 52 employees, allowing city services to resume

    Friday, January 5 2018 10:55 PM EST2018-01-06 03:55:38 GMT
    During a special meeting Friday, the board of aldermen and Mayor Richard Johnson agreed to rehire 52 city employees. (Photo source: WDAM)During a special meeting Friday, the board of aldermen and Mayor Richard Johnson agreed to rehire 52 city employees. (Photo source: WDAM)

    It appears the hiring dispute that shut down city services in Waynesboro has come to an end.

