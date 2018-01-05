Two suspects arrested for drugs, outstanding warrant in Forrest County

Forrest County Sheriff's deputies arrested two suspects Thursday after receiving multiple reports about two suspicious people on private property.

Deputies located two men on McPhail Road in the Eatonville community, and both suspects fled on foot when approached, according to John Tryner of the Forrest County Sheriff's Office. Shawn Lewis, 49, and William Johnson, 42, were arrested after the chase.

Lewis was charged with resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Johnson was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

