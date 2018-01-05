Lamar County Sheriff's Office trains for active shooter situations

Members of the department were thrown into a real-time active shooter scenario to test their skills. (Photo source: WDAM)

Members of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department were thrown into a real-time active shooter scenario to test their skills on Friday.

The scenario took place at Bass Academy just south of Purvis and involved fire and EMS officials, all which Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel deemed a success.

“It’s good for our department, it’s also good for the school,” Rigel said.

The students also played a big role, providing as much chaos as possible for the first responders.

“They learn what they have to do, what not to do, its good training for our guys,” said Rigel. “The thing about that it was, it wasn’t our SRT team that did the actual confrontation it was just a random patrol shift.”

They responded in real-time, and Rigel said they performed well.

“But see all of our officers are trained in active shooter scenarios and training, and they didn’t know they were going into it today, so they didn’t get to plan for it, and it worked (really) well,” he said.

Rigel said everyone saw things that can be improved, from the school to the officers.

“We saw some things that we can change, we can improve on, and also the school found ways that they can improve and change things,” Rigel said.

He added that it’s not just schools like Bass Academy, it’s all the schools in the county and the more the officers can train at, the better.

“Going to the actual schools, we are familiar with the layout of the schools, and this is one of those things that could happen at any time, and you got to constantly train for something like that,” said Rigel.

