GOOD NEWS: Hattiesburg woman competes on Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America"

We just wrapped up the holiday season, and usually, here in the south, that comes with family feasts prepared by people who can "throw down" in the kitchen. One Hattiesburg woman is about to hit your TV screen as one of the "Worst Cooks in America" vying for a chance to redeem herself and take home a hefty prize. She gave us a sneak peak at the Food Network show premiering this weekend.

"I've been told I'm not a good cook, and I made my friends and family sick from it. I watch Food Network all the time!" said Priscilla Nguyen, a contestant on the show.

The Hattiesburg mother of three is now about to show the nation if she could transform from what renowned chefs call a "kitchen disaster" into a "food master."

"I've blown up a pot on a stove," Nguyen said. "I was running out of pots to cook, and I was like a crock pot... I'll use it to boil water with. I didn't know you can't put a crock pot on the stove. It blew up everywhere."

Sixteen contestants showed up in the Big Apple from coast to coast to compete, and Priscilla will whip it up in hopes of winning the $25,000 grand prize.

"The hardest part was keeping it a secret for so long, because I wasn't allowed to say anything until they shot that first commercial out in the beginning of December," Nguyen said. "Once they did that, I was like, yes! I can finally talk about it."

Chef's, Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence, are going to try to make confident cooks out of these contestants, and Nguyen said you can expect to tune in to a great time.

"You'll definitely see a lot of funny things including melt downs," Nguyen said. "It's a fun family show to see so I think everyone will be excited."

She gave us a sneak peak of the show, but you have to watch to see if Nguyen could dish out some hard work and come back a connoisseur of cooking.

"I would say for me breakfast is probably the easiest thing to cook," Nguyen laughed. "Wherever the show takes me, then I'm rolling with it."

"Worst Cooks in America" premiere's Sunday, January 7th, at 8:00 p.m. Click here to learn more about the show.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.