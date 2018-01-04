Waynesboro city services remain shutdown

Some city services remain shutdown after a dispute between the mayor and aldermen. (Photo source: WDAM)

Dozens of people are without a job with the City of Waynesboro and even more are without services since the city has shutdown.

The mayor and board of aldermen failed to come to an agreement to rehire 60 city employees, so the city lost 16 police officers along with the entire fire department.

Mayor Richard Johnson wants to rehire on an individual basis, while the majority of the board wants to rehire employees as a group.

Some residents just want the issue to be resolved.

"I wanted to pay my water bill," Waynesboro resident Gretta Pray said.

She raced to City Hall after she got off work to pay her water bill, but all she found was a note taped to the glass in front of a closed window with a sign telling residents they can leave payments in the drop box.

"It's bad, it's bad. I don't like it," she said. "I don't even know what to say or what to do or who to go to so it can be fixed. I wish they would fix it."

The city opened the drive through from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Many residents didn't make it to the window to pay their bill.

WDAM reached out to several state agencies and state representatives about this issue. All parties believe the Waynesboro City Government is the only party that can find a solution to the problem. Both the mayor and board of aldermen are within their legal rights with their decisions and voting opinions.

"Everybody is just frustrated they aren't used to it," Pray said. "They don't know what to do or who to go to to try and fix it. I don't. I just want to pay my bills so they won't get behind or cut my water off or something."

Someone from the City of Waynesboro posted to social media it will be accepting water payments Friday, January 5th from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The city is also telling residents they can put payments in the drop box next to the window or pay online.

Trash pick is contracted through Waste Management, so trash will continued to be picked up during regular times.

