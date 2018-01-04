Man arrested for commercial burglary in Perry County

Perry County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing over 500 gallons of gasoline.

A deputy noticed a cut fence behind the District 2 County Barn in Runnelstown while on patrol on Dec. 26., according to a Facebook post on the Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. After further investigation, the deputy discovered over 500 gallons of gasoline were missing from the tanks.

The investigation led to the arrest of Thomas Anthony Lewis, 32, on Thursday, according to the post. He is charged with one count of commercial burglary.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.