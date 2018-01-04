Man arrested for commercial burglary in Perry County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Man arrested for commercial burglary in Perry County

Thomas Anthony Lewis charged with commercial burglary. (Photo source: Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook) Thomas Anthony Lewis charged with commercial burglary. (Photo source: Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Perry County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing over 500 gallons of gasoline.

A deputy noticed a cut fence behind the District 2 County Barn in Runnelstown while on patrol on Dec. 26., according to a Facebook post on the Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. After further investigation, the deputy discovered over 500 gallons of gasoline were missing from the tanks. 

The investigation led to the arrest of Thomas Anthony Lewis, 32, on Thursday, according to the post. He is charged with one count of commercial burglary. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Sessions terminates US policy that let legal pot flourish

    Sessions terminates US policy that let legal pot flourish

    Thursday, January 4 2018 8:49 AM EST2018-01-04 13:49:21 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 3:18 AM EST2018-01-05 08:18:54 GMT

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.

    More >>

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.

    More >>

  • USM's Riley to take part in football showcase

    USM's Riley to take part in football showcase

  • USM flashes past UTEP, 85-75

    USM flashes past UTEP, 85-75

    •   
Powered by Frankly