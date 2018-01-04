Man charged with arson in Perry County

Denzil Lavon Langley was arrested and charged with arson. (Photo source: Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

Perry County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man in connection to a suspicious fire.

Denzil Lavon Langley, 57, was arrested after the Perry County Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi State Fire Marshall's Office investigated a Dec. 30 house fire on Lugger Finely Road, according to a Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Langley is charged with arson in connection to the fire.

