Bridge work on Highway 49 in Forrest County to be complete by summer 2018

Workers construct one of five new bridges on Highway 49 in south Forrest County Thursday. Photo credit WDAM.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation completed a number of big highway projects in 2017 and is planning on a busy 2018.

A resurfacing project for five miles of Interstate 59 between Black Creek and Highway 98 in Hattiesburg was completed in December.

The cost of the work was $8.1 million.

A traffic signal was also recently installed at Kola Road and Highway 49 in Collins.

The work was part of a $40 million dollar project that includes adding a shoulder to the southbound lane of Highway 49 from Mt. Olive to the Forrest County line.

It is expected to be wrapped up by summer of 2019.

Meanwhile, five bridges are being replaced in Forrest County.

They are being built on Highway 49, between Brooklyn and Camp Shelby.

That project has a cost of $8.5 million and should be finished by summer of 2018.

