UPDATE: Burn victim in Laurel fire was 9-year-old boy

WDAM has learned new information about a fire that sent one person to the hospital Thursday in Laurel. Police confirm the burn victim is a 9-year-old boy who is related to the owners of the business where the fire happened.

Laurel fire investigators say the fire broke out in a storage container behind West Commercial Parts and Services on Avenue A around 3 p.m.

Laurel police said the child was playing in the container with a friend when the blaze ignited. The friend escaped the fire and alerted authorities, who rescued the victim.

A witness to the fire, Ronnie Walters, said he first saw the smoke and flames around 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

Walters said once the first fire truck arrived, it took firefighters several minutes to reach the blaze behind the warehouse, because they had to move stuff out of the way to make room for the truck.

Officials tell us the boy was initially sent to South Central Regional Medical Center, but was later taken to a burn center in Jackson. The boy is being treated in the facility’s intensive care unit.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire, but did say it appears to be an accident.

