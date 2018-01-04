Fire injures one in Laurel

A Laurel fire injured one person on Thursday afternoon.

Laurel Battalion Chief Leo Brown confirmed a person was injured in a blaze that firefighters responded to behind a storage warehouse off Avenue B.

A witness tells us it appears a camper trailer caught fire.

Ronnie Walters works at The Essmueller Company, and first saw the smoke and flames around 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

Walters said once the first fire truck arrived, it took firefighters several minutes to reach the blaze behind the warehouse, because they had to move stuff out of the way to make room for the truck.

“They just couldn’t get to the fire. They had to move so much stuff to get to the camper,” said Walters.

We’ve reached out to the Laurel Fire Department for more details on the fire. Look for the latest on WDAM News and WDAM.com.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.