Lamar County supervisors revise house numbering ordinance

Lamar County supervisors are updating an ordinance that requires county residents to have their house number on their mailbox and residence.

Supervisors are working to make it more in line with the state law, which explains the numbers are a requirement.

“It requires you to have a house number visible at the street and on your house,” said Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits.

Waits said the revisions to the ordinance comply more with the actual state law and will only help emergency responders more.

“It outlines the size of it, and reflectiveness of it, so that when first responders, sheriff’s department, fire department show up, they can find your house in the case of an emergency more easily,” Waits said.

The ordinance also includes commercial buildings as well as apartments.

“It also pertains to commercial structures as well as multi-family dwellings,” Waits said. “If someone owns a group of apartments, they’re required to identify those apartments at the street by the address and on each building and on the door of every apartment.”

Waits said everything being properly numbered can cut down on emergency responder confusion.

“You can imagine the chaos ensues when the ambulance is trying to get there and find you and they don’t know which building or which door you live behind,” he said.

Waits said there are enforcement options for people who don’t comply and that comes in the form of a fine, which can range up to $50.

“Obviously we don’t want deputies out knocking on everybody’s door that doesn’t have a house number, (and) writing citations,” said Waits. “We want people to understand the importance of having a house number and the fact that its important enough, the state has a law and we have an ordinance outlining that it should be done.”

Waits said it’s something homeowners can pick up at any home improvement store.

“Posting them to your house is not a big deal, I think more than anything it’s just something we become complacent about as homeowners," Waits said. "It’s something we just don’t think about, we put our number on our mailbox, we get our mail. We think GPS is going to help guide anybody to our house that needs it or that we probably won’t ever need anybody, and the truth is, the time that you need it to be there is the time it can be a problem if it’s not.”

