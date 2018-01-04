Hiwannee Water customers experiencing outages

Over 200 people in Wayne County woke up without water Thursday morning after several Hiwannee Water customers reported outages Wednesday night.

Employees of Hiwannee Water said they were working on the problem and that they have hired extra people to deal with the issue.

One resident who was washing his car said that his water had just been restored, but another customer said that she’s had issues with her water for four days.

“They have not told us anything. They asked us if our water was running and we said no,” said one woman who wished to remain anonymous.

This customer has a baby and a seven-year-old child who live in the home. She said she buys jugs of water, and it’s costing her money that she does not have.

“It’s hard to try and constantly catch jugs of water and buy jugs of water when you don’t have money to do those things,” she said.

“I got clothes piling up. My baby’s clothes are piling up," she said. "You already have to spend money to buy water and trying to go to a laundry mat costs even more money."

The water issue has been difficult, but it’s the lack of dialogue that has the customers upset.

“They need to at least give us some type of discount on this water," the customer said. "It does not make any sense. You constantly charge us the regular price and we have no water."

This story will be updated as it continues to develop.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.