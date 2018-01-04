Hustle University brings program to Hattiesburg High

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.More >>
Home proved to be sweet for the University of Southern Mississippi Thursday night. After returning from the rough sojourn on the road, the Golden Eagles built a 23-point lead in the second half and then held off a late University of Texas-El Paso rally to secure an 85-75 Conference USA victory at Green Coliseum. For the first time this season, USM had five players score in double figures, and the Golden Eagles shot a blistering 74.1 percent in the second half to put up the most poin...More >>
Home proved to be sweet for the University of Southern Mississippi Thursday night. After returning from the rough sojourn on the road, the Golden Eagles built a 23-point lead in the second half and then held off a late University of Texas-El Paso rally to secure an 85-75 Conference USA victory at Green Coliseum. For the first time this season, USM had five players score in double figures, and the Golden Eagles shot a blistering 74.1 percent in the second half to put up the most poin...More >>
WDAM continued its coverage in Waynesboro Thursday where city services remained shutdown. This following the disagreement between the mayor and the board of aldermen on the re-hire of city employees. Jessica Bowman talked to one resident who said she wants this situation resolved. Gretta Pray said, "I wanted to pay my water bill." Waynesboro resident Gretta Pray raced to city hall after she got off work to pay her water bill. All she found was a note taped to the glass in ...More >>
WDAM continued its coverage in Waynesboro Thursday where city services remained shutdown. This following the disagreement between the mayor and the board of aldermen on the re-hire of city employees. Jessica Bowman talked to one resident who said she wants this situation resolved. Gretta Pray said, "I wanted to pay my water bill." Waynesboro resident Gretta Pray raced to city hall after she got off work to pay her water bill. All she found was a note taped to the glass in ...More >>