'Food for Fines' could help you clear your late fees at the library

For every nonperishable food item donated through the month of January, the Hattiesburg Public Library will subtract $2 from the member's late fee. (Photo source: WDAM)

For readers in Hattiesburg, a new initiative could help you clear any late fees you have at the library.

The Hattiesburg Public Library is partnering with the Edwards Street Fellowship Center for "Food for Fines." The drive aims to keep donations flowing into the food pantry following the busy holiday season.

"Everybody donates during the holidays, which we are grateful for, because we have more people to serve," said Jordan Stephens, Program Director at Edward Street Fellowship Center. "But, those people normally still come throughout the year. So, it's great to have these different drives throughout the beginning of the year as well."

For every nonperishable food item donated through the month of January, the Hattiesburg Public Library will subtract $2 from the member's late fee.

Stephens hopes this opportunity to donate in the community will also urge members who are fine-free to bring items during their next visit to the library.

"Well, it takes the whole community to pull this off, because we gave about 434,000 pounds of food last year," Stephens said. "We can't do that on our own. It takes everybody, so we are excited the community wants to help us, sees the need, and sees what we are doing."

The Edwards Street Fellowship Center serves more than 1,200 families a month.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.