MDOT working to improve bridges in the Pine Belt

The Mississippi Department of Transportation released updates on the many infrastructure improvement projects in Southeast Mississippi in December. MDOT's Transportation Commissioner Tom King made the announcement.

One of those projects are to replace five bridges along U.S. Highway 49 from Brooklyn, MS to Camp Shelby in Forrest County.

Efforts to mill and resurface five miles of Interstate 59 from Black Creek to U.S Highway 98 was finalized after permanent striping was completed in Forrest and Lamar County.

According to King, the upgrades on Highway 49 and Kola Road intersection are completed in Covington County. The intersection is now functioning south of Collins.

