3 'malnourished' dogs rescued in Ellisville; woman charged

Three dogs are out of the cold and one woman is facing charges after Ellisville police officers responded to an animal complaint Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, responding officers found three dogs living without food or water outside a home on Cleveland St. Only one of the dogs reportedly had access to shelter from the frigid temperatures.

Police say the dogs showed signs of malnutrition, and one of the animals could barely move because it was tangled up in a chain.

Ellisville police said Tabitha LaToyna Ross, 39, was arrested and charged with simple animal cruelty. We've confirmed Ross has bonded out of jail.

“The City of Ellisville and the Ellisville Police Department will in no way condone the mistreatment of animals, and this crime will be punished to the full extent of the law,” the Facebook posts says.

The dogs were removed from the property and will be cared for until the case is resolved, police said.

