City of Waynesboro shuts down services after dispute between mayor, aldermen

No city services in operation after the mayor and board of aldermen failed to come to an agreement to re-hire city employees. (Photo source: WDAM)

The City of Waynesboro has shut down with no city services in operation after the mayor and board of aldermen failed to come to an agreement to re-hire city employees.

Mayor Richard Johnson wants to re-hire on an individual basis, while the majority of the board wants to re-hire employees as a group.

Former city employees and the Wayne County NAACP President are now speaking out about the chaos.

"If you have a break-in or robbery in the city, then it's optional who is going to be there to patrol. That is wrong," Wayne County NAACP President Karl Rogers said.

The positions in question are 60 holdover employees, who have to be re-hired within the first 180 days of a new administration, and it includes 16 police officers and the entire fire department. The deadline for their rehiring was midnight on Friday, Dec. 31.

"Tax payer dollars are being spent for protection and services that the people are not getting," Rogers said.

Rogers was among the crowd at the last board meeting where Johnson vetoed the board majority to re-hire all city employees as a group with one vote. Rogers said the concerned citizens group asked him to document what is happening to ensure civil rights are not being violated. One of his concerns, what's happening to the roughly 5,000 people in the city.

"No police, no city workers to go in and get ordinances and different things done," Rogers said. "Go to pay your water bill and nobody is there."

A big sign on the front door of city hall reads "City Hall is closed until further notice!! Drive thru will be open at 8 a.m. Thursday January the 4th to take water payments. Drive thru window only."

"It's crazy. I work in the boxes and the boxes are behind everywhere around town. It's just wild," Donny Gaines said.

Gaines is one of the 60 former city employees now without a job. He worked on the city box truck, and he walked WDAM through the trashed boxes piling up at area businesses due to the shutdown.

"I hope they get their stuff together," Gaines said. "They need to work it out because everybody needs their job."

No official word has been given to when the mayor and board will get back together to discuss city business.

"We would like to know when the next meeting is so the city can go back to normal," Rogers said.

City officials said there could be a special called meeting in the coming days.

