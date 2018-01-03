Dispute between mayor, aldermen leaves MS city with no fire department

The Waynesboro mayor vetoed a majority of the board’s recommendation to rehire 60 former city employees as a group on Tuesday. The mayor said each person needs to be hired and approved on an individual basis, not as a group. The positions in question are called “holdover employees,” who have to be rehired within the first 180 days of a new administration, and includes 16 police officers and the entire fire department. The deadline for t...More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.More >>
A state law concerning same-sex couples has caused a scheduling issue for the Southern Miss baseball team.More >>
A Moss Point grandmother is in intensive care after being mauled by a pit bull Tuesday night. If it hadn't been for the quick actions of a police officer, the situation could have been a lot worse.More >>
