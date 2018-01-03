Psychologist has tips to help with winter depression

Psychologist Dr. Beverly Smallwood is the founder of The Hope Center in Hattiesburg. Photo credit WDAM.

The cold weather can affect you physically and mentally.

Many people suffer from depression during the winter.

Symptoms can include prolonged sadness or changes in sleep or eating habits.

Health professionals like psychologist Beverly Smallwood of The Hope Center in Hattiesburg say if symptoms continue for more than two weeks, you need to get some help.

"For some people, medication is a help and it's certainly nothing to be ashamed of and there are professionals, psychiatrists and specialists in that area and it's certainly one tool that can be used," Smallwood said. "When you want to begin to feel better, especially in line with depression, you want to become more active and that can include some physical exercise. Get around people, even though you may not want to be around people, but get some interaction going and engagement."

Smallwood said women are four times more likely than men to suffer from winter depression.

