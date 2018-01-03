USM announces 2018 baseball schedule

Twenty-seven home games, including a three-game, season-opening series with Mississippi State University, and two round-robin tournaments highlight the University of Southern Mississippi’s 2018 baseball schedule.

“We are excited about our 2018 schedule, and once again, we feel that we have put together a challenging slate that we hope gets us ready for postseason play,” USM coach Scott Berry said.

The Golden Eagles are coming off a 2017 season that saw them collect a school-record 50 wins, capture a Conference USA regular-season championship and host a NCAA Regional for just the second time.

USM will open 2018 by welcoming the Bulldogs Feb. 16-18 to Pete Taylor Park for a three-game set dubbed the “Mississippi Farm Bureau Classic.”

The only other three-game, non-conference weekend series will take place March 9-11 when USM hosts Georgia Southern University.

Other non-conference home games include a two-game visit from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (April 3-4) and single games with University of South Alabama (April 24), Tulane University (May 1) and University of New Orleans (May 15).

USM also will host five, Conference USA rivals at The Pete in three-game series, including University of Texas-San Antonio (March 16-18); Rice University (March 30-April 1); Western Kentucky University (April 6-8); Middle Tennessee State University (April 20-22); and Louisiana Tech University (March 11-13).

The Golden Eagles will open their road schedule on Feb. 20, heading to Mobile, Ala., to take on South Alabama.

Three days later, USM will travel to Nacogdoches, Texas, for a three-game tournament hosted by Stephen F. Austin University Feb. 23-25.

After a trip to New Orleans on Feb. 27, the Golden Eagles will take part in the Cox Diamond Invitational in Pensacola, Fla., for the third time in the past four seasons. USM will face East Michigan University (March 2), Ohio State University (March 3) and Nicholls State University (March 4).

The non-conference road schedule includes single games at the University of Alabama (March 7) in Tuscaloosa, Ala, at Tulane (March 14) in New Orleans and at Southeastern Louisiana University (April 17) in Hammond, La.

The Golden Eagles also have a two-game set with the University of Mississippi, with the first meeting set for March 27 in Oxford and then a neutral site game April 10 at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

USM also will be on the road for five, three-game C-USA series, including at Florida Atlantic University (March 23-25) in Boca Raton, Fla.; at Florida International University (April 13-15) in Miami, Fla.; at Old Dominion University (April 27-29) in Norfolk, Va.; at University of Alabama-Birmingham (May 4-6) in Birmingham, Ala.; and at Marshall University (May 17-19).

The league’s top eight teams will meet May 23-27 in the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park. It marks the second, consecutive year the tourney will be staged in Biloxi.

You can view the full schedule below:

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.