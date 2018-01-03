Specialist offers tips to keep fitness resolution simple

Weldon said changing your health this year doesn't have to be complicated. (Photo source: WDAM)

While you are making those New Year's promises to yourself, Merit Health Wesley's Wellness Center Manager Kevin Weldon offered this: consider a pact that can make a positive impact on your health. He said he isn't encouraging only gyms and a diet. He said to keep it simple.

"It's really just a matter of moving more," Weldon said.

Weldon said changing your health this year doesn't have to be complicated.

"A lot of times we try to nit-pick and pinpoint too many specific things we need to do," Weldon said.

Weldon's expertise is in clinical exercise physiology, and while that may sound like a mouth full, he said the advice he gives to his clients is not.

"The daily activity amount is 150 minutes per week. You can break that up any way you want to. It can be 30 to 60 minutes five days a week," Weldon said.

Weldon said to pick an exercise you are comfortable with like walking.

"Bicycling, swimming, doing any kind of weight lifting activity, resistance training," Weldon said.

He added to make sure you get your heart rate up with whatever you choose. He said this can decrease inflammation, and increase the body's immune system which can pay off big time.

"Which all in turn, over the lifetime of someone can help reduce the risk of cancer," Weldon said.

He said if getting out isn't easy use a chair in your home to do knee bends and alternative push-ups. He said other easy tips are: drink more water, increase your protein and try to watch your calories. Lastly, he warned these steps will only work if you have the will to make the changes.

"It only takes a few weeks to actually get in the habit. You only need to do a few days a week, and it will really help you in the long run," Weldon said.



Weldon offers help with all different kinds of physical activities including cardiac rehab. If you would like to give him a call you can reach him at 601-268-5033.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.