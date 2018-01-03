Man killed in Jones Co. interstate crash identified

A Mississippi man was killed when his truck left I-59 Tuesday and hit a tree in Jones County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said the crash happened on the northbound side of the interstate near exit 104 around 8:45 p.m.

According to Elkins, 70-year-old Hure Rhodes, of Heidelberg, lost control of his 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree. Rhodes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elkins said MHP is still investigating the crash.

