Merit Health Wesley welcomes first baby of 2018

The City of Waynesboro is shut down. No city services in operation after the mayor and board of aldermen fail to come to an agreement to re-hire city employees. The mayor wants to hire on an individual basis, the majority of the board wants to re-hire employees as a group. It's a big problem. Former city employees as well as the Wayne County NAACP President now speaking out about the chaos. Rogers said, "If you have a break-in or robbery in the city then it's optional who is g...