Mississippi woman posts video of water freezing out of faucet

Mississippi woman posts video of water freezing out of faucet

The video shows water immediately freezing in her faucet. (Photo source: Allison McKenzie, Facebook) The video shows water immediately freezing in her faucet. (Photo source: Allison McKenzie, Facebook)
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

A south Mississippi mom posted a video on Facebook Tuesday showing just how cold it is in the area.

The video shows water running from her faucet and immediately freezing in the sink. 

"It is so cold that the water I have running through the faucet is turning immediately to ice. This is INSIDE our kitchen. Y’all." Allison McKenzie wrote. 

She said it was 17 degrees outside when she filmed the video. McKenzie wrote that her family was staying warm. 

