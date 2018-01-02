Hattiesburg interim fire chief approved - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg interim fire chief approved

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
Interim Fire Chief Stephen Mooney approved Tuesday. (Photo source: City of Hattiesburg) Interim Fire Chief Stephen Mooney approved Tuesday. (Photo source: City of Hattiesburg)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Stephen Mooney will serve as the interim fire chief for the Hattiesburg Fire Department to start off 2018.

City Council members approved Mayor Toby Barker's choice to fill the position at Tuesday evening's meeting.  Barker nominated the 20-year Hattiesburg Fire Department veteran to serve as interim fire chief last week following the retirement of Paul Presley.

Mooney has worked for the Hattiesburg Fire Department since 1997. In that time, he has acquired more than 1,200 hours of certifications and training. He was promoted to the rank of battalion chief in 2016 and was appointed fire marshal.

At Tuesday's meeting, Mooney thanked city leaders for the opportunity to serve Hattiesburg in the capacity.

Barker said his administration is working hard to find a permanent fire chief replacement. A news release from the city said Mooney is not a candidate for the permanent position.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All Rights Reserved. 

