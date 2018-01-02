USM football’s top receiver declares for NFL draft - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM football’s top receiver declares for NFL draft

By Tim Doherty, WDAM Sports Reporter
Connect
USM junior Korey Robertson will enter the NFL draft. (Photo source: WDAM) USM junior Korey Robertson will enter the NFL draft. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The University of Southern Mississippi football team knew it was going to lose its top offensive weapon with the departure of senior running back Ito Smith.

Tuesday, the Golden Eagles found out they also will have to replace its top receiver.

Redshirt junior Korey Robertson, who posted one of the best receiving seasons by a Golden Eagle this past fall, will forego his senior season to enter April’s 2018 National Football League Draft.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Robertson, a native of Greenwood, in 2017 became just the sixth USM player to record a 1,000-yard receiving season. A first-team All-Conference USA selection, Robertson finished with 76 catches for 1,106 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The catches ranks second on USM’s single-season chart, the touchdowns tied for third and the yardage fifth.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Robertson is projected as high as a second- or third-round selection in the upcoming draft.

Robertson became the first Golden Eagle underclassman to come out early for the NFL draft since former defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches declared after his red-shirt junior season in 2014 and was taken in the sixth round by the Kansas City Chiefs the following spring.

With Robertson’s departure, USM will lose its top three pass catchers, including senior Allenzae Staggers (44 catches, 471 yards, five touchdowns) and Smith (40 catches, 396 yards, two touchdowns). Also leaving are senior receiver Isaiah Jones (22 catches, 191 yards) and senior tight end Julian Allen (three catches, 17 yards).

Redshirt freshman Quez Watkins will return as USM’s top receiver after grabbing 23 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns. Other top returning receivers include true freshmen Jaylond Adams (eight catches, 119 yards, one touchdown), Tim Jones (five catches, 121 yards, one touchdown) and junior tight end Jay-Shawn Allen (six catches, 72 yards, one touchdown).

USM signed a pair of junior college transfers in December, DeMichael Harris of Hinds Community College and Neil McLaurin of Southwest Mississippi Community College, who were expected to contribute immediately.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Merit Health Wesley welcomes first baby of 2018

    Merit Health Wesley welcomes first baby of 2018

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:43 PM EST2018-01-03 20:43:14 GMT
    His name is Lathan, and he was born at 2:24 p.m. New Year's Day. (Photo source: Merit Health Wesley)His name is Lathan, and he was born at 2:24 p.m. New Year's Day. (Photo source: Merit Health Wesley)

    Merit Health Wesley welcomed one of the first bundles of joy of the year 2018. His name is Lathan, and he was born at 2:24 p.m. New Year's Day. 

    More >>

    Merit Health Wesley welcomed one of the first bundles of joy of the year 2018. His name is Lathan, and he was born at 2:24 p.m. New Year's Day. 

    More >>

  • Duplicate charges causing havoc for Capital One customers

    Duplicate charges causing havoc for Capital One customers

    Customers of Capital One bank might think they are seeing double, or in some cases triple, as the same transaction is being subtracted from their accounts multiple times. (Source: Capital One)Customers of Capital One bank might think they are seeing double, or in some cases triple, as the same transaction is being subtracted from their accounts multiple times. (Source: Capital One)

    Customers of Capital One bank might think they are seeing double, or in some cases triple, as the same transaction is being subtracted from their accounts multiple times.

    More >>

    Customers of Capital One bank might think they are seeing double, or in some cases triple, as the same transaction is being subtracted from their accounts multiple times.

    More >>

  • Food industry publication names Sanderson Farms company of the year

    Food industry publication names Sanderson Farms company of the year

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:38 PM EST2018-01-03 17:38:18 GMT
    Sanderson Farms reports its net sales in fiscal year 2017 were $3.3 billion, up from $2.8 billion in 2016. (Photo source: WDAM)Sanderson Farms reports its net sales in fiscal year 2017 were $3.3 billion, up from $2.8 billion in 2016. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Sanderson Farms has been recognized as 2017’s Food Company of the Year by Food Dive, a publication that covers the food industry.

    More >>

    Sanderson Farms has been recognized as 2017’s Food Company of the Year by Food Dive, a publication that covers the food industry.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly