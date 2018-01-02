USM’s Riley to take part in football showcase - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM’s Riley to take part in football showcase

USM's Draper Riley selected to appear in College Gridiron showcase & Symposium. (Photo source: WDAM archive) USM's Draper Riley selected to appear in College Gridiron showcase & Symposium. (Photo source: WDAM archive)

University of Southern Mississippi senior defensive tackle Draper Riley was selected to appear in the fourth annual College Gridiron Showcase &Symposium, a four-day showcase for college players eligible for the 2018 National Football League draft.

Staged in the Dallas-Fort Worth area from Jan. 6-10, players will spend five days being evaluated by professional football league scouts.

Since 2015, 273 CGS attendees have either been drafted, signed as free agents or extended rookie camp invitations and tryouts. Other players have been drafted or signed to play in the Canadian Football League.

 The 6-foot-4, 309-pound Riley started all 13 games this season and was named honorable mention All-Conference USA. He finished with 33 tackles (11 solo), including 4.5 tackles for loss with a half-sack.

After missing the first six games of the 2106 season, Riley started five of the Golden Eagles’ final seven games, and finished with 15 tackles (11 solo).

Riley is the second USM senior selected for a postseason all-star event. Senior running back Ito Smith accepted an invitation to play in the 2018 Senior Bowl later this month in his hometown of Mobile, Ala.

