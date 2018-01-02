Petal named safest city in Mississippi

A website that ranks the safest cities in America named Petal as the safest city in Mississippi.

Petal topped the safehome.org list, which uses factors such as FBI statistics, crime trends and demographic metrics to create a Safety Score. According to the website, Petal has had a 41.6% drop in property crime rates.

Other Pine Belt cities on the list include Laurel at No. 19 and Hattiesburg at No. 23.

You can view the list of Mississippi's safest cities here. Or you can view the list of the safest cities in America below:

<img data-cke-saved-src="https://www.safehome.org/badges/SafestCities-Badge-Mississippi.png" src="https://www.safehome.org/badges/SafestCities-Badge-Mississippi.png" />

