Hattiesburg hotel falls victim to freezing temperatures

The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a call at the Comfort Suites Tuesday afternoon regarding a busted water pipe.

Firefighters came to the hotel to check out a broken water pipe that was believed to be affiliated with the sprinkler system. A HFD fire official said that turned out to be not the case, and that it was simply a water pipe that had burst near the sprinkler system.

Water damage was evident in the hotel lobby as water was dripping from the ceiling and down the walls.

Staff had laid out towels all around the lobby area.

