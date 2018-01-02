Tips for handling frozen water pipes

With more winter weather rolling in, people across the Pine Belt have started taking the proper steps to protect their homes from freezing temperatures. Lowes Front End Support Manager Trina Lewis says water pipe insulators have been a hot commodity for shoppers. “The importance of having your pipes insulated is to keep the pipes from freezing during the cold weather,” says Lewis. The American Red Cross has a list of recommendations for people wanting to protect their h...More >>
Merit Health Wesley welcomed one of the first bundles of joy of the year 2018. His name is Lathan, and he was born at 2:24 p.m. New Year's Day.More >>
Customers of Capital One bank might think they are seeing double, or in some cases triple, as the same transaction is being subtracted from their accounts multiple times.More >>
Sanderson Farms has been recognized as 2017’s Food Company of the Year by Food Dive, a publication that covers the food industry.More >>
No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.More >>
The Waynesboro mayor vetoed a majority of the board’s recommendation to rehire 60 former city employees as a group on Tuesday. The mayor said each person needs to be hired and approved on an individual basis, not as a group. The positions in question are called “holdover employees,” who have to be rehired within the first 180 days of a new administration, and includes 16 police officers and the entire fire department. The deadline for t...More >>
