WCU's Jaylen Moore named SSAC player of the week

For the second time this season, William Carey senior Jaylen Moore has been named the Southern States Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week.

The Gulfport native scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds in the Crusaders’ 74-72 upset win over 14th-ranked LSU-Alexandria on Saturday.

Moore leads Carey with an average of 16.3 points per game. The six-foot point guard also brings in 6.8 rebounds per game.

“Well, Jaylen's just a battler,” said William Carey head coach Steve Knight. “And one thing we've done, we've put some things in for him to get low-post position. Even though he's our point guard, Jaylen's had two games where he's had over 15 rebounds. He really can elevate and he's strong so we've tried to get him a little bit closer to the basket. He's done a nice job."

The Crusaders (9-3) resume SSAC play on Thursday as they host Martin Methodist at 7:30 p.m.

