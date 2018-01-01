Winter weather tips for your vehicle

During the winter months, it’s important to make sure your car is well protected. (Photo source: WDAM)

During the winter months, it’s important to make sure your car is well protected. A mechanic at Craft’s Auto and Body in Petal, Brady Gibson, said a big tip is to make sure you have the right antifreeze in your vehicle.

Gibson said to make sure to combine the correct mixture of coolant to keep your radiator running smoothly. He also suggests keeping a close eye on your tire pressure. Gibson said colder temperatures can cause the pressure to lower. The ideal pressure for a vehicle is 32 psi.

Your car battery is also something you'll want to look out for. Gibson said batteries tend to be weaker in colder temperatures.

According to AAA, more tips to protect your vehicle in winter weather include:

Make sure the alternator belt is properly adjusted. A loose belt is a common cause of a dead battery. While older vehicles require manual belt tightening, late models typically have automatic tensioners, but those can wear out or fail. When checking the belt tension, also inspect it for signs of wear, such as cracks or missing segments on ribbed belts on the underside that signal the need for replacement.

Check the windshield fluid reservoir before the first freeze of the year, and use a windshield cleaning solution with antifreeze components. Also, check the operation of the pump and aim of the sprayers.

Don’t forget a brake fluid flush. Brake fluid absorbs water that collects at low points in the hydraulic system and causes rust, fluid leaks and, if not prevented, brake failure. On vehicles with antilock brakes, moisture in the brake fluid also can damage expensive electrohydraulic control units.

