New Year's shoppers share resolutions

According to Sheriff Lessie Butler, 56-year-old Anthony (Tony) Wilson, of Jayess, was found dead of a self inflicted gunshot wound on New Year's Day.More >>
For the second time this season, William Carey senior Jaylen Moore has been named the Southern States Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week. The Gulfport native scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds in the Crusaders’ 74-72 upset win over 14th-ranked LSU-Alexandria on Saturday. Moore leads Carey with an average of 16.3 points per game.More >>
