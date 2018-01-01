New Year's shoppers share resolutions

Many shoppers flocked to Turtle Creek Mall today to pick up on New Year’s Day sales, particularly the 50 percent off sale at one of the chain stores.

We caught up with those shoppers to ask about their New Year’s resolutions.

“I don’t have New Year’s resolutions. I have goals. I have a growth plan, and that’s a lot different than New Year’s resolutions, simply because resolutions sometimes disappear after the first 30 days,” said New Year’s Day shopper Angela Butler. “With a growth plan, that will outline what I have to do for the new year, and I stick to it by viewing it throughout the year.”

“Actually, I just want to be a better person this year. You know, help out more instead of focusing on myself. That’s it,” said Roger Jordan.

For many, New year’s resolutions offer an opportunity to spend more time with family.

“I have one. Maybe to lose a little weight and be more with family,“ said a shopper named Tracye.

“To get closer with God and spend more time with my family and loved ones,” said Deborah.

One thing is for sure. Some resolutions are hard to stick with, but the shoppers we talked to say they will be focusing on meeting their goals throughout the year.

